Tata Steel share are up by 0.94%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 151.95 and closed at 149.55. The stock reached a high of 152.4 and a low of 149.2 during the session. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

At 12 Sep 11:13 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 149.55, 0.94% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81750.37, up by 0.28%. The stock has hit a high of 152.4 and a low of 149.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5150.63
10151.76
20152.04
50158.94
100164.89
300152.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 149.75, 151.27, & 152.33, whereas it has key support levels at 147.17, 146.11, & 144.59.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was 36.17% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.17% with a target price of 164.75925926.

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.

Tata Steel share price has gained 0.94% today to trade at 149.55 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.31% & 0.28% each respectively.

