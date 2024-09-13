Tata Steel share are up by 1.35%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 152.75 and closed at 153.8. The stock reached a high of 155.4 and a low of 152.5 during the session.

Published13 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
At 13 Sep 11:19 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 153.8, 1.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82928.57, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 155.4 and a low of 152.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5150.00
10151.20
20152.00
50158.42
100164.77
300152.84

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was 68.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.

Tata Steel share price has gained 1.35% today to trade at 153.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.04% each respectively.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
