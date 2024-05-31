Tata Steel share price: 3 Key reasons why Jefferies expects 19% upside post Q4 results
Stock Market Today: Tata Steel share price that decline more than 5% on Thursday post Q4 results rebounded up to 1% on Friday. Tata Steel India Q4 per tonne profitability while declined sequentially however beat estimates. Here are 3 Key reasons why Jefferies expects 19% upside for the stock
Stock Market Today: Tata Steel share price after declining more than 5% on Thursday post Q4 results a day earlier, rebounded around 1% on Friday, during morning trades. Analysts said that Tata steel Q4 Results performance was decent but the stock reacted to the decline in per tonne India profitability sequentially, thanks to decline in average selling prices. Overall result performance nevertheless was better than estimates.
