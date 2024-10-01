Tata Steel share are down by -1.57%, Nifty down by -0.25%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹ 169.5 and closed at ₹ 165.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 169.65 and a low of ₹ 165.1 during the session.

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:13 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹165.8, -1.57% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84122.96, down by -0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹169.65 and a low of ₹165.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 161.64 10 156.75 20 153.94 50 154.83 100 163.68 300 154.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹170.2, ₹171.65, & ₹173.12, whereas it has key support levels at ₹167.28, ₹165.81, & ₹164.36.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was 1.42% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.09% with a target price of ₹164.00.

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.