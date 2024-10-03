Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tata Steel share are up by 0.36%, Nifty down by -1.5%

Tata Steel share are up by 0.36%, Nifty down by -1.5%

Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 165.05 and closed at 167.60. The stock reached a high of 169.95 and a low of 164.75 during the day.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:01 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 167.6, 0.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82934.61, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of 169.95 and a low of 164.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5165.83
10159.59
20155.47
50155.18
100163.75
300154.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 169.31, 171.6, & 173.7, whereas it has key support levels at 164.92, 162.82, & 160.53.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -5.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.55% with a target price of 165.00.

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.

Tata Steel share price up 0.36% today to trade at 167.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.5% & -1.58% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.