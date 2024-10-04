Tata Steel share are up by 0.78%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹ 166.75 and closed at ₹ 168.30. The stock reached a high of ₹ 168.45 and a low of ₹ 164.00 during the session.

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:17 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹168.25, 0.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82832.52, up by 0.41%. The stock has hit a high of ₹168.45 and a low of ₹164 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 165.83 10 159.59 20 155.47 50 155.18 100 163.75 300 154.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹169.88, ₹172.67, & ₹175.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹164.41, ₹161.73, & ₹158.94.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was 15.93% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.34% with a target price of ₹166.00.

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.