Tata Steel Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are up by 0.2%, Nifty up by 0.85%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 153.85 and closed at 152.60. The stock reached a high of 154.60 and a low of 149.65 during the day.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Tata SteelShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
Tata SteelShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 13:01 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 152.6, 0.2% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80198, up by 0.91%. The stock has hit a high of 154.6 and a low of 149.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5149.36
10149.58
20153.80
50154.96
100160.40
300157.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 154.22, 156.12, & 159.75, whereas it has key support levels at 148.69, 145.06, & 143.16.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -56.01% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% & ROA of -1.75% respectively.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.44% with a target price of 167.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.

Tata Steel share price has gained 0.2% today to trade at 152.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.85% & 0.91% each respectively.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
