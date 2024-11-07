Tata Steel Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are up by 0.29%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 13:01 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹154.05, 0.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79627.24, down by -0.93%. The stock has hit a high of ₹156.8 and a low of ₹153.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 148.86 10 148.78 20 152.93 50 154.81 100 160.05 300 157.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹155.8, ₹158.06, & ₹161.16, whereas it has key support levels at ₹150.44, ₹147.34, & ₹145.08.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -30.28% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% & ROA of -1.75% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 65.28 & P/B is at 2.13.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.41% with a target price of ₹167.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.