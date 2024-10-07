Tata Steel share are down by -2.37%, Nifty down by -0.4%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:04 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹162.8, -2.37% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81264.88, down by -0.52%. The stock has hit a high of ₹167.95 and a low of ₹162.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 167.13 10 162.94 20 157.00 50 155.45 100 163.82 300 155.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹169.41, ₹171.8, & ₹174.51, whereas it has key support levels at ₹164.31, ₹161.6, & ₹159.21.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -17.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.97% with a target price of ₹166.00.

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.