Tata Steel share are down by -2.37%, Nifty down by -0.4%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|167.13
|10
|162.94
|20
|157.00
|50
|155.45
|100
|163.82
|300
|155.14
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹169.41, ₹171.8, & ₹174.51, whereas it has key support levels at ₹164.31, ₹161.6, & ₹159.21.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -17.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.97% with a target price of ₹166.00.
The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.
Tata Steel share price down -2.37% today to trade at ₹162.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.4% & -0.52% each respectively.
