Tata Steel share are down by -2.37%, Nifty down by -0.4%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 166.8 and closed at 162.8. The stock reached a high of 167.95 and a low of 162.8 during the day.

Livemint
Published7 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:04 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 162.8, -2.37% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81264.88, down by -0.52%. The stock has hit a high of 167.95 and a low of 162.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5167.13
10162.94
20157.00
50155.45
100163.82
300155.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 169.41, 171.8, & 174.51, whereas it has key support levels at 164.31, 161.6, & 159.21.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -17.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.97% with a target price of 166.00.

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.

Tata Steel share price down -2.37% today to trade at 162.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.4% & -0.52% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTata Steel share are down by -2.37%, Nifty down by -0.4%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

162.75
11:05 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-4 (-2.4%)

Bharat Electronics share price

265.75
11:05 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-11.45 (-4.13%)

Tata Power share price

442.05
11:05 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-24.65 (-5.28%)

Bharti Airtel share price

1,655.45
11:04 AM | 7 OCT 2024
14.7 (0.9%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Coforge share price

7,134.10
10:55 AM | 7 OCT 2024
10.95 (0.15%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

984.40
10:56 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-4.55 (-0.46%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

3,405.80
10:53 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-88.45 (-2.53%)
More from 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia share price

723.20
10:56 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-71.05 (-8.95%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,520.05
10:56 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-245.2 (-8.87%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

426.25
10:56 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-36.15 (-7.82%)

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

399.15
10:56 AM | 7 OCT 2024
-32.4 (-7.51%)
More from Top Losers

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,810.55
10:56 AM | 7 OCT 2024
378.05 (5.09%)

Finolex Industries share price

281.80
10:56 AM | 7 OCT 2024
10.15 (3.74%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,207.00
10:56 AM | 7 OCT 2024
35.15 (3%)

JK Lakshmi Cement share price

798.25
10:55 AM | 7 OCT 2024
17.85 (2.29%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,675.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,681.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,833.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,685.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.