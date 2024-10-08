Tata Steel share are down by -3.1%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|167.13
|10
|162.94
|20
|157.00
|50
|155.45
|100
|163.82
|300
|155.26
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹167.24, ₹170.4, & ₹172.86, whereas it has key support levels at ₹161.62, ₹159.16, & ₹156.0.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.27% with a target price of ₹166.00.
The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.
Tata Steel share price down -3.1% today to trade at ₹159.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.69% & 0.46% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess