Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tata Steel share are down by -3.1%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 162.75 and closed at 159.20. The stock reached a high of 163.10 and a low of 156.70 during the day.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 159.2, -3.1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81423.41, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of 163.1 and a low of 156.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5167.13
10162.94
20157.00
50155.45
100163.82
300155.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 167.24, 170.4, & 172.86, whereas it has key support levels at 161.62, 159.16, & 156.0.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.27% with a target price of 166.00.

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.

Tata Steel share price down -3.1% today to trade at 159.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.69% & 0.46% each respectively.

