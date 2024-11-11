Tata Steel Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are down by -1.08%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹ 147.75 and closed at ₹ 145.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 147.75 and a low of ₹ 144.75 during the day.

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹145.95, -1.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79973.38, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹147.75 and a low of ₹144.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 150.26 10 149.81 20 151.20 50 154.56 100 158.81 300 157.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹150.92, ₹153.84, & ₹155.69, whereas it has key support levels at ₹146.15, ₹144.3, & ₹141.38.

Tata Steel Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -47.03% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% & ROA of -1.75% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 62.71 & P/B is at 2.04. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.63% with a target price of ₹160.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.