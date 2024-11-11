Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tata Steel Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are down by -1.08%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are down by -1.08%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 147.75 and closed at 145.95. The stock reached a high of 147.75 and a low of 144.75 during the day.

Tata SteelShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 145.95, -1.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79973.38, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 147.75 and a low of 144.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5150.26
10149.81
20151.20
50154.56
100158.81
300157.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 150.92, 153.84, & 155.69, whereas it has key support levels at 146.15, 144.3, & 141.38.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -47.03% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% & ROA of -1.75% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 62.71 & P/B is at 2.04.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.63% with a target price of 160.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.

Tata Steel share price down -1.08% today to trade at 145.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are falling today, but its peers Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.74% & 0.61% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.