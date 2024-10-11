Tata Steel Share Price Today on : Tata Steel share are up by 1.44%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|163.31
|10
|164.57
|20
|158.64
|50
|155.45
|100
|163.69
|300
|155.70
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹161.73, ₹163.75, & ₹166.31, whereas it has key support levels at ₹157.15, ₹154.59, & ₹152.57.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.88% with a target price of ₹165.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.
Tata Steel share price has gained 1.44% today to trade at ₹161.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
