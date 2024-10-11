Tata Steel Share Price Today on : Tata Steel share are up by 1.44%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹161.95, 1.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81382.62, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹163.75 and a low of ₹159.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 163.31 10 164.57 20 158.64 50 155.45 100 163.69 300 155.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹161.73, ₹163.75, & ₹166.31, whereas it has key support levels at ₹157.15, ₹154.59, & ₹152.57.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.88% with a target price of ₹165.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.