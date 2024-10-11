Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Tata Steel Share Price Today on : Tata Steel share are up by 1.44%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 159.55 and closed at 161.95. The stock reached a high of 163.75 and a low of 159.25 during the day.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 161.95, 1.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81382.62, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of 163.75 and a low of 159.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5163.31
10164.57
20158.64
50155.45
100163.69
300155.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 161.73, 163.75, & 166.31, whereas it has key support levels at 157.15, 154.59, & 152.57.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.88% with a target price of 165.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.

Tata Steel share price has gained 1.44% today to trade at 161.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.28% each respectively.

