Tata Steel Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are up by 1.35%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 146.8 and closed at 146.9. The stock reached a high of 147.15 and a low of 145.25 during the day.

Tata SteelShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:08 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 146.9, 1.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79511.66, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 147.15 and a low of 145.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5150.26
10149.81
20151.20
50154.56
100158.81
300157.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 147.11, 149.19, & 150.7, whereas it has key support levels at 143.52, 142.01, & 139.93.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -46.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% & ROA of -1.75% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 61.62 & P/B is at 2.01.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.24% with a target price of 159.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.

Tata Steel share price up 1.35% today to trade at 146.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Steel, Jindal Stainless are falling today, but its peers Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.02% & 0.02% each respectively.

