Tata Steel Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are down by -2.39%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 143.7 and closed at 140.7. The stock reached a high of 143.7 and a low of 140.1 during the day. This indicates a decline in the stock price, closing lower than its opening value.

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Tata SteelShare Price Today on 13-11-2024
Tata SteelShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:06 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 140.7, -2.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78229.27, down by -0.57%. The stock has hit a high of 143.7 and a low of 140.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5150.26
10149.81
20151.20
50154.56
100158.81
300157.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 146.07, 148.22, & 149.3, whereas it has key support levels at 142.84, 141.76, & 139.61.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% & ROA of -1.75% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 61.26 & P/B is at 1.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.01% with a target price of 159.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.

Tata Steel share price down -2.39% today to trade at 140.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy are falling today, but its peers Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.66% & -0.57% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTata Steel Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are down by -2.39%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

284.35
11:08 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.9 (-2.03%)

Tata Steel share price

140.60
11:08 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-3.55 (-2.46%)

Tata Motors share price

786.45
11:08 AM | 13 NOV 2024
1.5 (0.19%)

Tata Power share price

408.70
11:08 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.55 (-1.34%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

PNB Housing Finance share price

927.00
10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-60.4 (-6.12%)

Rattanindia Enterprises share price

63.80
10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-4.15 (-6.11%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,132.40
10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-57.25 (-4.81%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

12,340.25
10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-614.9 (-4.75%)
More from Top Losers

KNR Constructions share price

312.45
10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
28.3 (9.96%)

Piramal Pharma share price

275.10
10:50 AM | 13 NOV 2024
24.55 (9.8%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,247.30
10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
43.55 (3.62%)

Medplus Health Services share price

698.85
10:49 AM | 13 NOV 2024
23.2 (3.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.000.00
    Chennai
    77,311.000.00
    Delhi
    77,463.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    103.02/L0.10
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.