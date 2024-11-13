Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Tata Steel Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are down by -2.39%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are down by -2.39%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 143.7 and closed at 140.7. The stock reached a high of 143.7 and a low of 140.1 during the day. This indicates a decline in the stock price, closing lower than its opening value.

Tata SteelShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:06 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 140.7, -2.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78229.27, down by -0.57%. The stock has hit a high of 143.7 and a low of 140.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5150.26
10149.81
20151.20
50154.56
100158.81
300157.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 146.07, 148.22, & 149.3, whereas it has key support levels at 142.84, 141.76, & 139.61.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% & ROA of -1.75% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 61.26 & P/B is at 1.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.01% with a target price of 159.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.

Tata Steel share price down -2.39% today to trade at 140.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Lloyds Metals & Energy are falling today, but its peers Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.66% & -0.57% each respectively.

