Tata Steel Share Price Today on : Tata Steel share are down by -0.78%, Nifty up by 0.51%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 162.6 and closed at 159.45. The stock reached a high of 163.35 and a low of 159.2 during the day.

Published14 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:00 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 159.45, -0.78% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81837.79, up by 0.56%. The stock has hit a high of 163.35 and a low of 159.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5160.64
10163.89
20159.66
50155.27
100163.54
300155.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 163.19, 165.78, & 167.77, whereas it has key support levels at 158.61, 156.62, & 154.03.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -7.90% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.48% with a target price of 165.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.

Tata Steel share price down -0.78% today to trade at 159.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jindal Steel & Power are falling today, but its peers JSW Steel, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.51% & 0.56% each respectively.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
