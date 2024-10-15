Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Today on : Tata Steel share are down by -1.11%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : Tata Steel share are down by -1.11%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 159.3 and closed at 156.55. The stock reached a high of 159.6 and a low of 155.65 during the day.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 156.55, -1.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81842.65, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 159.6 and a low of 155.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5160.64
10163.89
20159.66
50155.27
100163.54
300155.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 161.78, 165.22, & 167.05, whereas it has key support levels at 156.51, 154.68, & 151.24.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -55.99% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.40% with a target price of 165.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.

Tata Steel share price down -1.11% today to trade at 156.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.32% & -0.16% each respectively.

