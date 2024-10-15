Tata Steel Share Price Today on : Tata Steel share are down by -1.11%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|160.64
|10
|163.89
|20
|159.66
|50
|155.27
|100
|163.54
|300
|155.94
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹161.78, ₹165.22, & ₹167.05, whereas it has key support levels at ₹156.51, ₹154.68, & ₹151.24.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -55.99% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.40% with a target price of ₹165.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.
Tata Steel share price down -1.11% today to trade at ₹156.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.32% & -0.16% each respectively.