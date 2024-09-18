Hello User
Tata Steel share are down by -0.79%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Tata Steel share are down by -0.79%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 152.65 and closed at 151.60. The stock reached a high of 153 and a low of 151.30 during the day.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:01 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 151.6, -0.79% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83253.46, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 153 and a low of 151.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5151.39
10151.28
20152.48
50157.06
100164.51
300153.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 153.9, 155.06, & 155.87, whereas it has key support levels at 151.93, 151.12, & 149.96.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -79.23% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.68% with a target price of 164.76.

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.

Tata Steel share price down -0.79% today to trade at 151.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.18% & 0.21% each respectively.

