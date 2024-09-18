Tata Steel share are down by -0.79%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹ 152.65 and closed at ₹ 151.60. The stock reached a high of ₹ 153 and a low of ₹ 151.30 during the day.

At 18 Sep 12:01 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹151.6, -0.79% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83253.46, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹153 and a low of ₹151.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 151.39 10 151.28 20 152.48 50 157.06 100 164.51 300 153.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹153.9, ₹155.06, & ₹155.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹151.93, ₹151.12, & ₹149.96.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -79.23% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.68% with a target price of ₹164.76.

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.