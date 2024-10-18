Tata Steel Share Price Today on : Tata Steel share are up by 1.71%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹ 152.45 and closed at ₹ 154.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 155.20 and a low of ₹ 151.10 during the day.

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹154.95, 1.71% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81073.82, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹155.2 and a low of ₹151.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 157.91 10 160.61 20 160.10 50 155.23 100 163.00 300 156.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹155.03, ₹157.69, & ₹159.08, whereas it has key support levels at ₹150.98, ₹149.59, & ₹146.93.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.13% with a target price of ₹166.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.