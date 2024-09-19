Tata Steel share are down by -1.53%, Nifty up by 0.19%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹ 151.6 and closed at ₹ 148.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 152.25 and a low of ₹ 147.75 during the day.

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹148.3, -1.53% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83108.87, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹152.25 and a low of ₹147.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 152.06 10 151.35 20 152.42 50 156.63 100 164.38 300 153.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹152.56, ₹154.46, & ₹155.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹149.19, ₹147.72, & ₹145.82.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -72.82% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}