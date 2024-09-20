Tata Steel share are up by 2.14%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 151.15 and closed at 152.85. The stock reached a high of 153.25 and a low of 150.80 during the day.

Published20 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 152.8, 2.14% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84420.73, up by 1.49%. The stock has hit a high of 153.25 and a low of 150.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5152.55
10151.28
20152.36
50156.19
100164.21
300153.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 151.8, 154.19, & 156.2, whereas it has key support levels at 147.4, 145.39, & 143.0.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -67.11% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.

Tata Steel share price has gained 2.14% today to trade at 152.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.21% & 1.49% each respectively.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
