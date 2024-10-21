Tata Steel Share Price Today on : Tata Steel share are down by -0.26%, Nifty down by -0.36%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹ 156.2 and closed at ₹ 154.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 157.85 and a low of ₹ 154.65 during the day.

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹154.9, -0.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80978.51, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹157.85 and a low of ₹154.65 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 155.37 10 158.01 20 160.47 50 155.30 100 162.58 300 156.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹157.41, ₹159.35, & ₹162.51, whereas it has key support levels at ₹152.31, ₹149.15, & ₹147.21.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.17% with a target price of ₹166.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}