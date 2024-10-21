Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Tata Steel Share Price Today on : Tata Steel share are down by -0.26%, Nifty down by -0.36%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 156.2 and closed at 154.9. The stock reached a high of 157.85 and a low of 154.65 during the day.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 154.9, -0.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80978.51, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of 157.85 and a low of 154.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5155.37
10158.01
20160.47
50155.30
100162.58
300156.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 157.41, 159.35, & 162.51, whereas it has key support levels at 152.31, 149.15, & 147.21.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.17% with a target price of 166.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.

Tata Steel share price down -0.26% today to trade at 154.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.36% & -0.3% each respectively.

