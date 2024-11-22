Tata Steel Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are up by 0.53%, Nifty up by 1.31%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:46 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹141, 0.53% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78163.3, up by 1.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹141.5 and a low of ₹139.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 140.43 10 145.15 20 146.96 50 153.26 100 156.59 300 157.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹142.32, ₹144.14, & ₹146.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹137.97, ₹135.44, & ₹133.62.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -69.65% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.77% with a target price of ₹159.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.62% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.32% in june to 10.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.