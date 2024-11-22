Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Tata Steel Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are up by 0.39%, Nifty up by 0.93%

Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 140.25 and closed at 140.90. The stock reached a high of 141.50 and a low of 139.60 during the trading session.

Tata SteelShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 11:56 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 140.8, 0.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 77907.41, up by 0.97%. The stock has hit a high of 141.5 and a low of 139.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5140.43
10145.15
20146.96
50153.26
100156.59
300157.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 142.32, 144.14, & 146.67, whereas it has key support levels at 137.97, 135.44, & 133.62.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -65.07% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.93% with a target price of 159.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.62% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.32% in june to 10.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.

Tata Steel share price has gained 0.39% today to trade at 140.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.93% & 0.97% each respectively.

