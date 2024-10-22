Tata Steel Share Price Today on : Tata Steel share are down by -1.68%, Nifty down by -0.57%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹ 155 and closed at ₹ 152.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 155 and a low of ₹ 151.45 during the session.

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹152.4, -1.68% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80876.04, down by -0.34%. The stock has hit a high of ₹155 and a low of ₹151.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 155.37 10 158.01 20 160.47 50 155.30 100 162.58 300 156.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹157.12, ₹159.19, & ₹160.46, whereas it has key support levels at ₹153.78, ₹152.51, & ₹150.44.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -59.34% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.92% with a target price of ₹166.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.