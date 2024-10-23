Tata Steel Share Price Today on : Tata Steel share are up by 0.07%, Nifty up by 0.27%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 150.15 and closed at 150.55. The stock reached a high of 151.95 and a low of 148.05 during the day.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:06 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 150.55, 0.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80551.29, up by 0.41%. The stock has hit a high of 151.95 and a low of 148.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5154.71
10157.08
20160.62
50155.39
100162.38
300156.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 153.43, 156.55, & 158.19, whereas it has key support levels at 148.67, 147.03, & 143.91.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was 1.99% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.26% with a target price of 166.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.

Tata Steel share price up 0.07% today to trade at 150.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.27% & 0.41% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
