Tata Steel share are up by 3.28%, Nifty up by 0.04%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 154.55 and closed at 159. The stock reached a high of 159.5 and a low of 154.55 during the day.

Published24 Sep 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:11 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 159, 3.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84952.09, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 159.5 and a low of 154.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5151.85
10151.14
20152.03
50155.43
100163.90
300153.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 154.65, 155.32, & 156.24, whereas it has key support levels at 153.06, 152.14, & 151.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was 264.08% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.48% with a target price of 164.54.

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.

Tata Steel share price has gained 3.28% today to trade at 159 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.04% & 0.03% each respectively.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:11 AM IST
