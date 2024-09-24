Tata Steel share are up by 3.28%, Nifty up by 0.04%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹ 154.55 and closed at ₹ 159. The stock reached a high of ₹ 159.5 and a low of ₹ 154.55 during the day.

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:11 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹159, 3.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84952.09, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹159.5 and a low of ₹154.55 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 151.85 10 151.14 20 152.03 50 155.43 100 163.90 300 153.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹154.65, ₹155.32, & ₹156.24, whereas it has key support levels at ₹153.06, ₹152.14, & ₹151.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was 264.08% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.48% with a target price of ₹164.54.

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in the june quarter.