Tata Steel Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are up by 2.24%, Nifty up by 1.81%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹ 144.8 and closed at ₹ 146. The stock reached a high of ₹ 146.15 and a low of ₹ 143.85 during the day.

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:20 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹146, 2.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80446.59, up by 1.68%. The stock has hit a high of ₹146.15 and a low of ₹143.85 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 140.36 10 142.86 20 146.15 50 152.95 100 155.94 300 157.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹144.05, ₹145.39, & ₹147.59, whereas it has key support levels at ₹140.51, ₹138.31, & ₹136.97.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -32.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% & ROA of -1.75% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 60.67 & P/B is at 1.98.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.90% with a target price of ₹159.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.62% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.32% in june to 10.62% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.