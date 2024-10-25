Tata Steel Share Price Today on : Tata Steel share are down by -2.18%, Nifty down by -1.01%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹ 149.1 and closed at ₹ 145.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 149.6 and a low of ₹ 144.5 during the day.

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹145.75, -2.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79385.3, down by -0.85%. The stock has hit a high of ₹149.6 and a low of ₹144.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 152.38 10 155.15 20 159.86 50 155.30 100 161.99 300 156.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹149.82, ₹150.73, & ₹151.64, whereas it has key support levels at ₹148.0, ₹147.09, & ₹146.18.

Tata Steel Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -57.35% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.89% with a target price of ₹166.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.