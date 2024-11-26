Tata Steel Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are up by 1.22%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at ₹ 144.05 and closed at ₹ 145.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 145.8 and a low of ₹ 143.6 during the day.

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:06 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹145.35, 1.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80100.93, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹145.8 and a low of ₹143.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 140.36 10 142.86 20 146.15 50 152.95 100 155.94 300 157.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹145.51, ₹147.03, & ₹147.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹143.1, ₹142.21, & ₹140.69.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -30.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% & ROA of -1.75% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 61.05 & P/B is at 1.99.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.39% with a target price of ₹159.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.62% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.32% in june to 10.62% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.