Tata Steel Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are down by -0.52%, Nifty up by 0%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 144.45 and closed at 143.70. The stock reached a high of 144.45 and a low of 142.90 during the day.

Published27 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Tata SteelShare Price Today on 27-11-2024
Tata SteelShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:15 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 143.7, -0.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80016.18, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 144.45 and a low of 142.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5140.36
10142.86
20146.15
50152.95
100155.94
300157.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 145.67, 146.85, & 147.89, whereas it has key support levels at 143.45, 142.41, & 141.23.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -30.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% & ROA of -1.75% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 61.39 & P/B is at 2.00.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.65% with a target price of 159.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.62% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.32% in june to 10.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.

Tata Steel share price down -0.52% today to trade at 143.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless are falling today, but its peers JSW Steel, Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0% & 0.02% each respectively.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Tata Steel Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Tata Steel share price are down by -0.52%, Nifty up by 0%

