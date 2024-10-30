Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Today on : Tata Steel share are up by 0.13%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Livemint

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 148.35 and closed at 150.25. The stock experienced a high of 151 and maintained a low of 148.35 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Steel Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:00 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 150.25, 0.13% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80302.93, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 151 and a low of 148.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5148.70
10151.70
20157.39
50155.29
100161.43
300156.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 151.47, 152.91, & 155.37, whereas it has key support levels at 147.57, 145.11, & 143.67.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -81.63% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.48% with a target price of 166.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.

Tata Steel share price has gained 0.13% today to trade at 150.25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.08% each respectively.

