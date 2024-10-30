Tata Steel Share Price Today on : Tata Steel share are up by 0.13%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|148.70
|10
|151.70
|20
|157.39
|50
|155.29
|100
|161.43
|300
|156.72
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹151.47, ₹152.91, & ₹155.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹147.57, ₹145.11, & ₹143.67.
Tata Steel Share Price Today
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -81.63% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.48% with a target price of ₹166.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.
Tata Steel share price has gained 0.13% today to trade at ₹150.25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as