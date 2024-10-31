Tata Steel Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Tata Steel share price are down by -0.03%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price ₹148.9, -0.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79514.48, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹149.95 and a low of ₹148.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 148.62 10 151.15 20 156.47 50 155.21 100 161.23 300 156.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹150.59, ₹152.19, & ₹153.44, whereas it has key support levels at ₹147.74, ₹146.49, & ₹144.89.

Tata Steel Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -81.15% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% & ROA of -1.75% respectively.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.48% with a target price of ₹166.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.