Tata Steel Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Tata Steel share price are down by -0.03%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Tata Steel Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 149 and closed at 148.9. The stock reached a high of 149.95 and a low of 148.2 during the trading session.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Tata Steel Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 148.9, -0.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79514.48, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 149.95 and a low of 148.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5148.62
10151.15
20156.47
50155.21
100161.23
300156.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 150.59, 152.19, & 153.44, whereas it has key support levels at 147.74, 146.49, & 144.89.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -81.15% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% & ROA of -1.75% respectively.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.48% with a target price of 166.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.63% MF holding, & 19.25% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.88% in june to 10.63% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 19.68% in june to 19.25% in the september quarter.

Tata Steel share price down -0.03% today to trade at 148.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals & Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.39% & -0.54% each respectively.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:27 AM IST
