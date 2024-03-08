Tata Steel, State Bank Of India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Tata Steel, State Bank Of India, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Power Grid Corporation Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 19.5(0.09%) points and Sensex was up by 33.4(0.05%) points at 07 Mar 2024 15:59:57 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -129.6(-0.27%) at 07 Mar 2024 15:32:07 IST.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserve, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints were the top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan Company were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.



Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!