Tata Steel, Tata Motors & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Grasim Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 56.25(0.25%) points and Sensex was up by 114.91(0.16%) points at 02 Mar 2024 10:59:57 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 22.0(0.05%) at 02 Mar 2024 10:00 IST.In the BSE Sensex index were the top gainers while were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}