TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price are up by 0.56%, Nifty up by 0.01%

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:09 today, TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares are trading at price ₹948.8, 0.56% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80054.88, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹953 and a low of ₹945 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 945.34 10 970.02 20 991.55 50 1040.27 100 1035.72 300 1054.34

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.88% & ROA of 12.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 59.24 & P/B is at 11.90.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.44% with a target price of ₹953.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.36% MF holding, & 3.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.56% in june to 2.36% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.63% in june to 3.62% in the september quarter.