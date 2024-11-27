TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price are up by 0.19%, Nifty up by 0%

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at 943.95 and closed at 945.05. The stock reached a high of 947.40 and a low of 941.55 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase from the opening to the closing price.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:17 today, TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares are trading at price 945.05, 0.19% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80021.9, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 947.4 and a low of 941.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5945.34
10970.02
20991.55
501040.27
1001035.72
3001053.86

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.88% & ROA of 12.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 59.22 & P/B is at 11.90.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.84% with a target price of 953.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.36% MF holding, & 3.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.56% in june to 2.36% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.63% in june to 3.62% in the september quarter.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price has gained 0.19% today to trade at 945.05 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0% & 0.02% each respectively.

