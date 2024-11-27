TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price are up by 0.19%, Nifty up by 0%

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹ 943.95 and closed at ₹ 945.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 947.40 and a low of ₹ 941.55 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase from the opening to the closing price.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:17 today, TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares are trading at price ₹945.05, 0.19% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80021.9, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹947.4 and a low of ₹941.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 945.34 10 970.02 20 991.55 50 1040.27 100 1035.72 300 1053.86

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.88% & ROA of 12.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 59.22 & P/B is at 11.90.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.84% with a target price of ₹953.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.36% MF holding, & 3.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.56% in june to 2.36% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.63% in june to 3.62% in the september quarter.