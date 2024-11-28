TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price are up by 0.06%, Nifty down by -0.73%

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at 940.4 and closed slightly higher at 940.95. The stock reached a high of 951.1 during the day, while the lowest price recorded was 938.15. Overall, the stock showed a modest upward movement, closing above its opening price.

Published28 Nov 2024, 11:26 AM IST
TATA TECHNOLOGIESShare Price Today on 28-11-2024
TATA TECHNOLOGIESShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:26 today, TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares are trading at price 940.95, 0.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79458.82, down by -0.97%. The stock has hit a high of 951.1 and a low of 938.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5941.57
10962.69
20987.48
501037.32
1001034.51
3001052.85

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.88% & ROA of 12.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 59.04 & P/B is at 11.86.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.28% with a target price of 953.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.36% MF holding, & 3.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.56% in june to 2.36% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.63% in june to 3.62% in the september quarter.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price up 0.06% today to trade at 940.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Piramal Pharma are falling today, but its peers JSW Infrastructure, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.73% & -0.97% each respectively.

