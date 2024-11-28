TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price are up by 0.06%, Nifty down by -0.73%

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹ 940.4 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 940.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 951.1 during the day, while the lowest price recorded was ₹ 938.15. Overall, the stock showed a modest upward movement, closing above its opening price.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:26 today, TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares are trading at price ₹940.95, 0.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79458.82, down by -0.97%. The stock has hit a high of ₹951.1 and a low of ₹938.15 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 941.57 10 962.69 20 987.48 50 1037.32 100 1034.51 300 1052.85

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.88% & ROA of 12.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 59.04 & P/B is at 11.86.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.28% with a target price of ₹953.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.36% MF holding, & 3.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.56% in june to 2.36% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 1.63% in june to 3.62% in the september quarter.