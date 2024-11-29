TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price are up by 0.37%, Nifty up by 0.86%

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:20 today, TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares are trading at price ₹936.95, 0.37% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79745.74, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of ₹942.75 and a low of ₹933.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 941.92 10 956.45 20 984.03 50 1034.62 100 1033.44 300 1051.89

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.88% & ROA of 12.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 58.60 & P/B is at 11.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.71% with a target price of ₹953.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.36% MF holding, & 3.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.56% in june to 2.36% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.63% in june to 3.62% in the september quarter.