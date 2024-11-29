TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price are up by 0.37%, Nifty up by 0.86%

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at ₹ 935 and closed at ₹ 936.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 942.75 and a low of ₹ 933.35 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase, closing higher than its opening price.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:20 today, TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares are trading at price ₹936.95, 0.37% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79745.74, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of ₹942.75 and a low of ₹933.35 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 941.92 10 956.45 20 984.03 50 1034.62 100 1033.44 300 1051.89

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.88% & ROA of 12.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 58.60 & P/B is at 11.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.71% with a target price of ₹953.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.36% MF holding, & 3.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.56% in june to 2.36% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 1.63% in june to 3.62% in the september quarter.