Next Story
TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price are up by 0.37%, Nifty up by 0.86%

Livemint

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TATA TECHNOLOGIES opened at 935 and closed at 936.95. The stock reached a high of 942.75 and a low of 933.35 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase, closing higher than its opening price.

TATA TECHNOLOGIESShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:20 today, TATA TECHNOLOGIES shares are trading at price 936.95, 0.37% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79745.74, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of 942.75 and a low of 933.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5941.92
10956.45
20984.03
501034.62
1001033.44
3001051.89

TATA TECHNOLOGIES Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 21.88% & ROA of 12.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 58.60 & P/B is at 11.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.71% with a target price of 953.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.36% MF holding, & 3.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 1.56% in june to 2.36% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.63% in june to 3.62% in the september quarter.

TATA TECHNOLOGIES share price up 0.37% today to trade at 936.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Infrastructure, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Ola Electric Mobility are falling today, but its peers Piramal Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.86% & 0.89% each respectively.

