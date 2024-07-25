Tata, Vedanta, other business groups join the market upswing
Summary
- India Inc’s titans join the market rally and shower impressive rewards on shareholders.
With the Sensex triumphantly breaching the 80,000-mark in nine straight sessions, the market's robust performance begs the question: which business conglomerates have reaped impressive returns for their shareholders? India's business landscape is ruled by a league of giants and these top conglomerates, spanning diverse sectors, wield immense influence and contribute significantly to the nation's economic might.