Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund performance review analysis for January

Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Anuj Kapil,Hemanshu Srivastava, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹129.59 crore. Under the guidance of Anuj Kapil,Hemanshu Srivastava, the fund adheres to its objective of the prime objective of the Scheme is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio consisting of equity and equity related securities predominantly of mid cap companies. This detailed review of Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Over the past week, Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund returned -4.94%, showing a negative delta of -1.07% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -10.11% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -8.51%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -11.58% -6.60% -4.98% 1 Year 1.79% 13.47% -11.68% 3 Years 47.63% 65.94% -18.31% 5 Years 156.92% 204.88% -47.96%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 10.15% Construction Services 8.09% Software & Programming 7.82% Misc. Capital Goods 5.84% Construction - Raw Materials 4.5% Consumer Financial Services 4.46% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.26% Communications Services 4.13% Oil & Gas Operations 4.1% Misc. Fabricated Products 4.04% Auto & Truck Parts 3.73% Insurance (Life) 3.72% Hotels & Motels 2.75% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 2.74% Iron & Steel 2.55% Misc. Financial Services 2.45% Retail (Apparel) 2.37% Metal Mining 2.13% Textiles - Non Apparel 2.02% Paper & Paper Products 1.49% Railroads 1.31% Investment Services 1.15% Natural Gas Utilities 1.14% Appliance & Tool 1.14% Major Drugs 0.97% Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) 0.74% Personal & Household Prods. 0.54% Misc. Transportation 0.46%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.35, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.74 and 0.89, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.33% for one year, 16.61% for three years, and 19.66% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

