Business News/ Markets / Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund - Direct Plan-Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Anuj Kapil,Hemanshu Srivastava, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 129.59 crore. Under the guidance of Anuj Kapil,Hemanshu Srivastava, the fund adheres to its objective of the prime objective of the Scheme is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio consisting of equity and equity related securities predominantly of mid cap companies. This detailed review of Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund returned -4.94%, showing a negative delta of -1.07% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -10.11% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -8.51%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -11.58% -6.60% -4.98%
1 Year 1.79% 13.47% -11.68%
3 Years 47.63% 65.94% -18.31%
5 Years 156.92% 204.88% -47.96%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Bank Of India4.22%
Aditya Birla Capital3.29%
Inox Wind Energy3.27%
Coforge3.18%
Dalmia Bharat3.10%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks10.15%
Construction Services8.09%
Software & Programming7.82%
Misc. Capital Goods5.84%
Construction - Raw Materials4.5%
Consumer Financial Services4.46%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.26%
Communications Services4.13%
Oil & Gas Operations4.1%
Misc. Fabricated Products4.04%
Auto & Truck Parts3.73%
Insurance (Life)3.72%
Hotels & Motels2.75%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber2.74%
Iron & Steel2.55%
Misc. Financial Services2.45%
Retail (Apparel)2.37%
Metal Mining2.13%
Textiles - Non Apparel2.02%
Paper & Paper Products1.49%
Railroads1.31%
Investment Services1.15%
Natural Gas Utilities1.14%
Appliance & Tool1.14%
Major Drugs0.97%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)0.74%
Personal & Household Prods.0.54%
Misc. Transportation0.46%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.35, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.74 and 0.89, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.33% for one year, 16.61% for three years, and 19.66% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Reliance Industries0.97%94001.26
Infosys0.92%67501.19
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail0.87%365001.13
KPIT Technologies0.77%71221.00
Bank Of Maharashtra0.64%1500000.83
Gmr Airports0.46%750000.60
Au Small Finance Bank0.39%82640.51

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Aditya Birla Capital233297.0209026.04.25
Chemtech Industrial Valves125000.0100000.02.47
Tata Technologies28952.016452.01.66

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Bank Of India514651.0501241.05.45
Federal Bank198012.0183012.03.74
Faze Three70884.063388.02.61
TARC125428.0100428.02.40
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals12123.07623.02.08
IPCA Laboratories19122.011422.01.82
Igarashi Motors India57302.024230.01.76

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

