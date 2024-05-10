TBO Tek IPO last bidding day today: Check out key things to know from RHP before investing
TBO Tek IPO worth ₹1,550.81 crore includes a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an offer-for-sale. Proceeds will fund growth, new business lines, acquisitions, and alliances. Promoters hold 51.26% of equity shares. Red Herring Prospectus highlights key details for investors.
TBO Tek IPO continues to receive positive responses from investors on the last day of bidding today. The TBO Tek IPO has received 6.08 times subscription at 10:57 IST, as per BSE data. The quota for non-institutional investors has got 11.30 times subscription while retail investors category got subscribed 12.37 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers has fetched 1.35 times subscription, and the employee portion has been booked 8.24 times.
