TCS announces interim dividend of ₹9 per share; here are details of ex-dividend, record, payment dates2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 04:46 PM IST
IT giant TCS has declared an interim dividend of ₹9 per share, which is 900% above the face value, for fiscal year 2023. The dividend will be paid on August 7, 2023. TCS reported a net profit of ?11,074 crore for Q1 FY24, up nearly 14% YoY, with revenue of ?59,381 crore, up 12% YoY.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced its interim dividend of ₹ 9 per equity share which is 900 per cent above the face value for fiscal FY23. The announcement was done alongside the first quarterly results for FY24, where TCS posted double-digit growth in both bottom-line and top-line front on a year-on-year basis. Coming to dividend benefits, TCS fixed July 20 as the record date, while the payout will be done on Monday, August 7, 2023.
