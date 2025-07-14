TCS expects a rebound after Q1 miss. The Street isn't convinced
A weaker-than-anticipated June quarter (Q1FY26) result of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd has raised concerns about a further delay in revenue revival. It has got investors wondering about whether or not the earnings downgrade cycle for the sector has bottomed out or if there is more pain ahead. Sequential constant-currency (CC) revenue fell 3.3% versus the Bloomberg consensus estimate of a 1.4% decline in Q1 FY26. The miss was largely driven by the ramp-down of the BSNL project and a sequential CC revenue drop in international markets.